/PICS | Iran releases images of US aircraft ‘destroyed’ during rescue mission

Trump said that while the pilot had sustained injuries, there were no US casualties in the rescue operation. Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that overnight strikes in the Kouh-e Siah area in southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province during the US rescue mission killed five people.

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