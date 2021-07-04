Pics | Cyprus faces worst forest fires in decades

Forest fires amid heatwave are making matters worse in Cyprus. The country is facing worst wildfires in decades. The fires started on Saturday afternoon and have swept through districts in the southern foothills of the Troodos mountains.
A firefighter battles the flame in a forest on the slopes of the Throodos mountain chain, as a giant fire rages on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, during the night of July 3, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Efforts on to contain the flames
A Spanish Air Tractor firefighting plane dumps water on the southern slopes of the Troodos mountains close to Agioi Vavatsinias village as a major fire continues to burn on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus on July 4, 2021. A huge forest blaze in Cyprus killed four people, destroyed homes and forced evacuations of villages, police said Sunday, as Greece, Israel and other countries deployed fire-fighting planes to the Mediterranean island.
(Photograph:AFP)
Widespread destruction
A picture taken on July 4, 2021 shows destroyed vehicles at Ora village on the southern slopes of the Troodos mountains close to Agioi Vavatsinias village as a major fire continued to burn on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
(Photograph:AFP)
Major damage to Flora and Fauna
A picture taken on July 4, 2021 shows the carcasses of chickens that died from heat and smoke inhalation near Ora village in Cyprus
(Photograph:AFP)
Restoring electricity supply
Engineers from the Cyprus Electricity Authority work to replace destroyed power lines near Melini village on the southern slopes of the Troodos mountains.
(Photograph:AFP)
Smoke covers the sky
Heavy smoke covers the sky above the village of Ora in the southern slopes of the Troodos mountains