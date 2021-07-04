Pics | Cyprus faces worst forest fires in decades

Efforts on to contain the flames

A Spanish Air Tractor firefighting plane dumps water on the southern slopes of the Troodos mountains close to Agioi Vavatsinias village as a major fire continues to burn on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus on July 4, 2021. A huge forest blaze in Cyprus killed four people, destroyed homes and forced evacuations of villages, police said Sunday, as Greece, Israel and other countries deployed fire-fighting planes to the Mediterranean island.

(Photograph:AFP)