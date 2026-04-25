/PICS | CENTCOM shows USS Rafael Peralta enforcing blockade of Iranian ports

CENTCOM shares image of USS Rafael Peralta enforcing US blockade on Iranian ports, as tensions rise. US deploys carriers, intercepts vessels, and halts ships amid ongoing Iran standoff.
The United States Central Command on Friday (Apr 24) posted an image showing Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforcing the US blockade on, as the American forces continue to stop vessels passing to and from Iranian ports. This comes as tensions continue to flare in West Asia amid a tense standoff between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on X, CENTCOM posted, “Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports against an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail to a port in Iran, April 24.”
The US has also deployed Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), which has now joined the US blockade operations in West Asia, becoming the third aircraft carrier in the region amid the fragile ceasefire. The Bush is now in the Indian Ocean, according to a social media post from the military command. The USS Abraham Lincoln is located in the Arabian Sea and the USS Gerald R. Ford is in the Red Sea.
Earlier on April 19, the US troops intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, M/V Touska, in the Gulf of Oman while it was en route to Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. The move reignited tensions between Washington and Tehran. The US has alleged that its forces acted after Touska’s crew failed to comply with “repeated warnings” amid the blockade. Tehran called the incident a violation of the ceasefire, denouncing the US attack and seizure as “maritime piracy” and vowing that “Iran will respond soon”.
The US forces have redirected at least 34 vessels, blocking them from entering or exiting Iranian ports. Earlier, CENTCOM said that over 10,000 American service members, more than 12 ships, and more than 100 aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters to ensure that “no vessels violate the President’s proclamation.”