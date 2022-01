There is palpable anger in the UK after the revelation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 2020 party at 10 Downing Street right when Covid lockdown rules for the people were at their harshest. The party was organised on the lavish gardens of the prime ministerial residence. 100 people were invited. Brits took to social media to express their anger and posted their own photos during lockdown of 2020....a far cry from any party asking revellers to 'bring your own booze'