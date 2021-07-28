Picking up pace: Health passes in Europe

France and Italy join in

Several countries have followed the Hungarian and Danish examples, including Austria, where a "green pass" has been required since early July to go to restaurants and cultural centres.

In Luxembourg a pass is asked for in shops.

In Azerbaijan a health pass has been mandatory since the beginning of June to enter sports centres or attend weddings.

In Portugal such a certificate is required to stay in a hotel or play sport. It is also required to eat inside restaurants, but only at weekends in the most hard-hit regions.

France is one of the latest countries to have joined the system. The pass has been mandatory since July 21 in places of leisure and culture such as cinemas and museums which take in more than 50 people.

From the beginning of August it will also apply to cafes and restaurants, fairs and trade shows, planes, long distance trains and buses, and medical establishments.

Italy will from August 6 impose a "green pass" to enter closed places like bars and restaurants, but also swimming pools, sporting facilities, museums, cinemas, theatres and theme parks. As in Hungary, the pass will be given from the first dose of vaccine.

In Ireland the health pass is for the time being only needed for indoor eating and drinking in restaurants and pubs.

(Photograph:AFP)