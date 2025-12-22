/Physical vs digital gold: Why you lose 20% on one and risk it all on the other?

At a time when gold prices are elevated and financial awareness is growing, understanding these structural differences matters more than price charts.
Gold remains to be one of the most trusted stores of value, yet the way people own it has changed sharply over the years. Alongside physical gold (coins and bars) now sits digital gold, which can be bought in seconds on a mobile screen. While both track the same metal, the risks behind them differ in ways many investors only discover late. At a time when gold prices are elevated and financial awareness is growing, understanding these structural differences matters more than price charts.
Physical gold offers direct ownership. You can hold it, store it privately and sell it without reliance on any platform. However, liquidity is not instant. Selling often involves jewellers, assayers or dealers, and resale prices can be affected by purity checks and market spreads. For the purpose of capital gains tax, digital gold and physical gold are treated similarly in India, taxation gains on physical or digital gold sold after 24 months are taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation, reducing net returns further.
Digital gold is often marketed as simple and flexible, allowing purchases starting from very small amounts. What is less highlighted is that digital gold in India is largely an unregulated product, unlike stock market instruments. Any company can offer, sell and store it without a license from a market regulator. Unlike shares held in government-backed depositories, digital gold is usually stored in private vaults controlled by the platform itself.
For Digital Gold, there is no dedicated regulator such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), specifically governing digital gold platforms According to SEBI's press release, "They operate entirely outside the purview of SEBI". In the stock market, a broker’s failure does not affect investor ownership; securities remain safe in depositories and can be transferred elsewhere. Digital gold does not have this protection. If a platform offering digital gold shuts down or goes bankrupt, there is no statutory guarantee that the customer’s gold or money will be recovered. The liability risk sits entirely with the investor.
Physical gold also in some cases costs more than the market price. For instance, gold jewellery often incurs 20 per cent to 30 per cent additional making charges on top of gold's total value whereas digital gold purchases incur a 3 per cent GST.
Physical gold carries visible risks: theft, damage and storage costs, whether at home or in vaults. Digital gold removes these physical concerns but introduces cyber and platform stability risks. Access to digital holdings depends on technology, platform operations and business continuity and they are generally safer, while physical gold can be accessed anytime if self-stored.
Purity in physical gold depends on certification and trust in the seller, with BIS hallmarking offering assurance. Digital gold typically promises 999 purity, but verification remains indirect. Pricing in digital gold follows live rates, yet buy-sell spreads vary across platforms, affecting realised value.
Physical and digital gold may reflect the same metal price, but they are not equivalent assets. One carries inconvenience and liquidity friction; the other carries regulatory and counterparty risk. Understanding these distinctions is essential, not to choose sides, but to recognise that how gold is owned can matter as much as how much is owned.