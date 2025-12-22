/Physical vs digital gold: Why you lose 20% on one and risk it all on the other?

For Digital Gold, there is no dedicated regulator such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), specifically governing digital gold platforms According to SEBI's press release, "They operate entirely outside the purview of SEBI". In the stock market, a broker’s failure does not affect investor ownership; securities remain safe in depositories and can be transferred elsewhere. Digital gold does not have this protection. If a platform offering digital gold shuts down or goes bankrupt, there is no statutory guarantee that the customer’s gold or money will be recovered. The liability risk sits entirely with the investor.