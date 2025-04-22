'Photoshopped': Internet scrutinises Joe Biden's Easter family photograph

Netizen claim it is 'photoshopped'
Former US President Joe Biden posted a picture with his family on Easter. Now, what looks like a cute, wholesome family photo has come under the scanner for being photoshopped. Netizens are scanning Biden's photograph, highlighting his weird positioning. So, the internet says it is photoshopped, what do you think?
A hearty wish goes out to the bravehearts
"Jill and I hold a special place in our hearts for the brave men and women in uniform who defend our nation, many of whom are away from their families this holiday season. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Christmas Eve."
A make-or-break campaign
When Biden nominated Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate for the 2025 polls. This moment was when the former president and former First Lady Jill broke the news to Harris. "We can’t wait to watch her accept this historic nomination. Kamala and Tim will inspire a generation and lead us into the future," wrote in a post Joe and Jill were seen campaigning in a make-or-break election that brought back Donald Trump as the president of the country. He assumed office for the second term.
'It's a love story'
Expressing his love for his wife Jill, Joe Biden shared a nostalgic picture capturing him affectionately planting a kiss on his wife. He captioned it, "Jilly, you’re the love of my life and the life of my love. Happy Valentine’s Day."
Joe Biden is a 'green flag'
'Teaching isn’t just what Jill Biden does; it’s who she is.' An appreciative husband wrote a heartwarming post for his wife. It read: "On Teacher Appreciation Day, I’m honouring Jill and all of our nation’s educators for their selflessness and dedication to inspiring the next generation of leaders."
Moments after nominating Kamala Harris
Mr President reminisces
January 20, 2024, Biden shared a picture, and he wrote, "Today marks three years since Kamala Harris and I were sworn in, and we have spent every single day since fighting for hardworking Americans. From capping prescription drug costs and historic infrastructure investments to making health care more affordable and cancelling over $130 billion in student debt, we're making enormous progress—and we’re ready to finish the job."
Scranton: It’s home
This one is from Scranton, the former president's hometown. "Scranton is a place that climbs into your heart and never leaves. It’s home," he wrote in a post.