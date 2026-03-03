/Satellite image shows damage at Natanz nuclear facility | Photos from Iran

The images are of the Choqa Balk-e drone facility, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's compound where he was killed, the Natanz nuclear complex and a radar system at Zahedan airbase. More than 1,250 targets were hit in the first two days of Operation Epic Fury, according to reports. The US says it aims to "dismantle the Iranian regime's security apparatus", and locations that "pose an imminent threat" are the main target of the strikes.