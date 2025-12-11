/Photon bombardment of Iron Beam! Understanding the science behind melting of rockets in mid-air

Iron Beam's laser initiates three sequential destruction phases beginning with thermal heating softening material elasticity, followed by melting converting solid material to liquid state, and finally vaporisation transforming liquid into gas ejecting material from target surfaces. Aluminium melts at 933 Kelvin boils at 2,743 Kelvin reaching critical temperature 6,319 Kelvin where matter transforms into plasma. Each phase requires additional energy input with vaporisation consuming significantly more energy than melting.​