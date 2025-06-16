/PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm transactions to become faster, NPCI rolls out key UPI upgrade

Previously, users had to wait for up to 30 seconds or more, when a transaction failed, just to confirm whether the amount was debited or returned. With the new update, this process will take merely 10 seconds. This applies to both status updates and payment reversals. Additionally, it has been revealed that in cases when transaction fails to reach the UPI system due to a network issue or timeout, it will be automatically marked as failed, hence saving time and avoiding unnecessary follow-up checks.