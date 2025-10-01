/Philippines quake kills over 50, topples historic church in Cebu - In Pics

Among the survivors was 39-year-old Richard Guion, who and his wife were trapped under their collapsed home. Both were dug out by their teenage son. “When the cement collapsed, I called out to him," Guion said, adding that he was thankful his son ignored his order to go to bed early.

Rescuers worked through the night, drilling into the wreckage of a collapsed motel where staff and a child were believed to be trapped. “We cannot give up even if we have been searching for around five hours now,” firefighter Erwin Castaneda said.