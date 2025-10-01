/Philippines quake kills over 50, topples historic church in Cebu - In Pics

A 6.9-magnitude quake in the central Philippines has killed over 50 and injured 150+, toppling homes, schools, and the historic Santa Rosa de Lima church in Cebu. Rescuers race to find survivors as hundreds of aftershocks rattle the region and hospitals overflow.
A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines late Tuesday (Sep 30), killing over 50 people and injuring more than 150. The shallow quake hit off the northern coast of Cebu at 9:50 pm local time (1359 GMT), toppling buildings, triggering landslides, and plunging several towns into darkness. The US Geological Survey initially measured the tremor at magnitude 7.0 before revising it down.
The death toll from the powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the central Philippines has climbed above 50, with more than 150 others injured, officials said Wednesday. In Cebu Provincial Hospital, patients were wheeled out onto the grounds as medics scrambled to treat the injured under makeshift blue tents. “We are receiving additional numbers of reported casualties, so this thing is very fluid,” Office of Civil Defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro said, warning the toll could rise further.
Among the survivors was 39-year-old Richard Guion, who and his wife were trapped under their collapsed home. Both were dug out by their teenage son. “When the cement collapsed, I called out to him," Guion said, adding that he was thankful his son ignored his order to go to bed early.
Rescuers worked through the night, drilling into the wreckage of a collapsed motel where staff and a child were believed to be trapped. “We cannot give up even if we have been searching for around five hours now,” firefighter Erwin Castaneda said.
The centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan, north of Cebu, partially collapsed during the tremor. Residents shared dramatic footage of its belfry tumbling into the courtyard. On Bantayan Island, the church’s lights swayed violently moments before the fall.
Vehicles manoeuvre past a damaged part of a road in Bogo City on October 1, 2025. A number of other village roads also sustained damage. In Tabogon town, the road was riddled with five-centimetre (two-inch) cracks, reports AFP citing its journalists.
President Ferdinand Marcos offered condolences to the families of the victims. The provincial government has appealed for medical volunteers as aftershocks—nearly 400 recorded overnight—kept residents on edge.
The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a fault line that makes earthquakes frequent. Most pass unnoticed, but this week’s quake is a deadly reminder of how suddenly destruction can strike.