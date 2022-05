Philippines Election 2022: After Marcos Jr’s win, hundreds of people stage protest against him

In Philippines Election 2022, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos cemented a landslide victory on Tuesday, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty while dismissing warnings the clan's return would deepen corruption and weaken democracy, AFP reported.

A historic win

The Philippines woke to a new but familiar political dawn on Tuesday, after an election triumph by Ferdinand Marcos Jr paved the way for a once unimaginable return to the country's highest office for its most notorious political dynasty.

Marcos's runaway victory in Monday's election now looks certain with 96 per cent of the eligible ballots counted in an unofficial tally, showing he has more than 30 million votes, double that of Robredo, reported by Reuters.

The Marcos victory is a hammer blow to millions of Filipinos, who hoped to reverse course after six bloody years of increasingly authoritarian rule by outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, AFP reported.

(Photograph:AFP)