/Philadelphia Experiment 2.0? Can the US really hide USS Abraham Lincoln from Iranian radars?

The 1943 Philadelphia Experiment legend claimed total ship invisibility. Today, the USS Abraham Lincoln uses electronic jamming, not magic, to confuse enemy radar.
In October 1943, urban legends claim the US Navy conducted a secret test at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. The alleged goal of 'Project Rainbow' was to render the destroyer USS Eldridge invisible to enemy devices. This story has fascinated conspiracy theorists for decades, suggesting the military cracked the code to optical invisibility during the Second World War.
The myth goes beyond simple camouflage. Proponents claim the USS Eldridge did not just vanish from sight but physically teleported. The story suggests the ship appeared momentarily in Norfolk, Virginia, over 320 kilometres away, before reappearing in Philadelphia. Alleged witnesses described a green fog surrounding the vessel during the event.
Part of the dark legend involves the fate of the crew members on board. Stories circulated that sailors suffered terrible side effects from the magnetic field manipulation. Some were allegedly found fused into the metal bulkheads of the ship, while others suffered from mental illness or vanished completely. The US Navy has consistently denied these events ever occurred.
The truth behind the 1943 experiment is likely grounded in 'degaussing' technology. This real process involves wrapping electrical cables around a steel hull to reduce its magnetic field. This does not make a ship invisible to the naked eye but helps it avoid triggering magnetic naval mines. This standard procedure was likely misinterpreted by observers as 'cloaking'.
Fast forward to the present day, and the USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier operating in West Asia. Unlike the small destroyer of 1943, this vessel is a floating city over 333 metres long. Physically hiding a ship of this size from the naked eye or satellite imagery is impossible with current technology, despite what legends suggest.
While optical invisibility remains science fiction, 'electronic invisibility' is a real military doctrine. The US Navy employs advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) systems to deceive enemy sensors. The goal is not to disappear physically, but to blind enemy radar or make the massive carrier appear as small fishing boats or background noise on their screens.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is equipped with the AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare suite. This sophisticated system detects hostile radar signals and can deploy high-tech jamming to confuse incoming missiles. By manipulating the electromagnetic spectrum, the ship can prevent Iranian radar operators from getting a solid 'lock' on the vessel's exact location.
The carrier does not work alone; it carries EA-18G Growler aircraft specifically designed for electronic attack. These jets can fly ahead of the strike group and blast high-powered jamming signals. This creates a 'cone of silence' or a wall of static that effectively hides the ships from shore-based radar systems along the coast.
Iran possesses a mix of locally made and imported air defence systems. While the US Navy can jam specific frequencies, hiding completely is difficult in the narrow waters of the region. A carrier creates a massive physical wake and heat signature that non-radar sensors, like optical drones or satellites, can still detect fairly easily.
The 'Philadelphia Experiment 2.0' is not about teleportation, but information dominance. The US cannot magically erase the USS Abraham Lincoln from existence like the mythical USS Eldridge. However, using superior electronic jamming, they can make it extremely dangerous and difficult for an adversary to target the ship accurately during a conflict.