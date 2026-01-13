/Pezeshkian joins pro-government rally, Khamenei warns US and Trump analyses 'military options': What's latest from Iran protest

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian joined a pro-government rally in Tehran as protests over economic collapse continued nationwide. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warned the US against interference, while Trump signaled all military options remain open
Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian joined a pro-government rally in Tehran. The protest was held in Tehran’s Enghelab Square and thousands turned up to show their support for the government
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the United States to stop "deceitful actions" and reliance on “traitorous hirelings". He added that he knows that the "enemy is always present on the scene".
Warning Iranian regime against killing of protesters and supporting the protest, US President Donald Trump said that though he would prefer negotiation, he has all “mititary options” on his table.
People of Iran took to streets against the collapsing economy of the country in December 2025. The protest that was started by traders and shopkeepers as a part of falling rate of Iranian Rial snowballed into challenge against the clerical regime, with demands for the removal of the country’s supreme leader Khamenei.
The Iranian government has blamed the US and Israel for igniting the demonstration and launched a massive crackdown including internet blockade. US-based rights group HRANA said that over 600 people have been killed, including security forces
The demonstrations in Iran are the most significant since a 2022-2023 movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating dress code for women.