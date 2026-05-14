/Petrol vs diesel: Which car engine really saves more money in daily driving?

Diesel cars offer 20 to 30 per cent better mileage for long motorway trips. However, for drivers covering shorter city distances, petrol cars save more money due to lower upfront prices and cheaper maintenance costs.
Diesel fuel contains roughly 10 to 15 per cent more energy by volume than petrol. Automotive engineers note that this allows diesel engines to extract significantly more power, delivering 20 to 30 per cent better overall mileage.
Buying a diesel vehicle requires a much larger initial investment. Market data shows that diesel cars typically cost Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh more than their petrol counterparts due to heavier, complex engine components.
Diesel engines excel during long, steady motorway journeys. Transport analysts confirm that if you drive over 1,500 kilometres a month mostly on highways, the superior fuel efficiency of diesel quickly begins saving you money.
Petrol cars are far more cost-effective for short, stop-and-start urban commutes. Modern petrol engines warm up faster and avoid the costly Diesel Particulate Filter clogging issues that plague diesel cars on short trips.
Maintaining a petrol car is noticeably cheaper over the vehicle's lifespan. Mechanics at GoMechanic point out that replacing complex diesel parts like turbochargers and high-pressure fuel injectors costs significantly more than standard petrol repairs.
The daily running cost heavily depends on the local price gap between the two fuels. While diesel is generally cheaper per litre, narrowing price differences mean it now takes much longer for diesel drivers to break even on their investment.
Financial experts advise calculating your break-even point before buying. Unless you consistently drive long distances and plan to keep the car for over seven years, the lower overall costs of a petrol car make it the smarter choice.