Perils faced by the LGBTQ community in Africa
Uganda has enacted one of the world's toughest laws that would directly affect the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people) community of the region.
Against warnings of facing strong Western condemnations and potential sanctions from aid donors, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has gone ahead and signed one of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ laws. The new law imposes capital punishment for having gay sex when HIV-positive and carries a 20-year sentence for ‘promoting’ homosexuality.
However, Uganda is not the only country where same-sex relations are considered illegal. More than 30 African countries have strict laws prohibiting homosexuality. Which are these countries and what their laws are, let’s have a look:
Death penalty for homosexuality?
The maximum penalty is death in Mauritania, Somalia, and Nigeria in states where sharia law is applied. Life imprisonment is the maximum penalty for same-sex relations in Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Jail terms of up to 14 years are possible in Gambia, Kenya and Malawi.
'Likely to spread HIV'
The High Court of Kenya in 2019 upheld a law criminalising consensual same-sex sexual activity, quoting reasons such as "it is an effective method to contain the country's HIV epidemic".
Detention and prosecution of LGBTQ
Homosexuality in Egypt is not a crime. However, discrimination against the LGBTQ community is rampant. Gay men are frequently arrested and typically charged with debauchery, immorality or profanity. Similarly, Ivory Coast does not criminalise gay sex but the region has recorded a number of cases of detention and prosecution of the LGBTQ community.
No access to healthcare facilities
Tanzania has banned LGBTQ health clinics from accessing condoms and lubricants. Since 2018, the country has increased the use of forced anal examinations, which is a violation of personal dignity.
Protection against discrimination
Broad protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation exists in three countries: Angola, Mauritius and South Africa. Employment protection exists in the same three countries as well as in Botswana, Cape Verde, Mozambique and Seychelles.
No safe haven?
South Africa is the only African country where gay marriage is legal. In 2018, the cabinet approved a bill criminalising hate crimes and hate speech. However, South Africa has high rates of homophobic crime.
A long way to go...
Botswana decriminalised homosexuality in 2019 and Gabon in 2020.