Perils faced by the LGBTQ community in Africa

Uganda has enacted one of the world's toughest laws that would directly affect the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people) community of the region.

Against warnings of facing strong Western condemnations and potential sanctions from aid donors, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has gone ahead and signed one of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ laws. The new law imposes capital punishment for having gay sex when HIV-positive and carries a 20-year sentence for ‘promoting’ homosexuality.

However, Uganda is not the only country where same-sex relations are considered illegal. More than 30 African countries have strict laws prohibiting homosexuality. Which are these countries and what their laws are, let’s have a look:

