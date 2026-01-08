LOGIN
Perfect maneuver at high altitude: What helps the Agni-V missile achieve it

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 23:11 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 23:11 IST

Agni-V uses Ring Laser Gyros and high-speed computers to maintain a precise flight path at high altitudes for global accuracy.

Advanced Ring Laser Gyros
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Advanced Ring Laser Gyros

The missile uses a high-precision Ring Laser Gyro-based Inertial Navigation System (RINS). This technology allows the Agni-V to track its position with extreme accuracy without external signals.

High-speed on-board computers
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

High-speed on-board computers

On-board mission computers process vast amounts of flight data in real-time to adjust the trajectory. These systems ensure the missile remains on its intended path even at speeds up to Mach 24.

Micro-navigation technology
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Micro-navigation technology

The Agni-V is equipped with a Micro-Navigation System (MINGS) to assist in fine-tuning its flight. This provides the precision required to hit targets within a very small circular error probable.

Three-stage solid propulsion
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Three-stage solid propulsion

The missile’s three stages use solid fuel to provide consistent thrust at varying atmospheric pressures. This ensures stable flight and predictable manoeuvres as the missile exits and re-enters the atmosphere.

Thrust vector control systems
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Thrust vector control systems

Specialised nozzles adjust the direction of the engine exhaust to steer the missile at high altitudes. This mechanism allows for sharp, precise corrections in the thin upper atmosphere.

Carbon-composite heat shields
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Carbon-composite heat shields

High-altitude re-entry involves extreme temperatures that can affect the missile's sensitive electronics. Advanced carbon-carbon composites protect the guidance systems, ensuring they function until the final impact.

MIRV capability manoeuvres
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

MIRV capability manoeuvres

In its latest version, Agni-V can deploy multiple warheads to different locations at high altitudes. The missile performs complex manoeuvres to release each warhead on an independent, precise trajectory.

