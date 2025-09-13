/People like Tyler Robinson live around us! 7 signs to identify them before the next Charlie Kirk gets murdered

The shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has raised urgent questions: how many more ticking time bombs like him are living among us? Here are 7 warning signs to spot radicalized individuals before tragedy strikes.
Robinson reportedly used platforms like Discord to plan and glorify his attack. When someone spends hours in fringe online spaces that glorify violence or political hatred, it’s a red flag for radicalization.
Just a day before the attack, Robinson told his family he hated Kirk for “spreading hate.” A drastic, emotional obsession with demonising specific figures or groups is often an indicator of dangerous intent.
Investigators found inscriptions like “Hey fascist! Catch!” on bullet casings. Many attackers reveal their ideology through writings, graffiti, or memes before taking violent action. These should never be dismissed as “just jokes.”
Family members revealed Robinson made chilling comments at dinner days before the shooting. Radicalised individuals often start dropping hints, becoming isolated, or showing unusual aggression in conversations.
Robinson hid a rifle in the bushes and even kept a change of clothes to blend in after the attack. Stockpiling weapons or creating escape plans are clear signs someone is preparing for violence.
Despite being “college-aged” and appearing like a typical student, Robinson managed to blend in with the UVU crowd before and after the shooting. Many extremists appear “normal” until they act, making vigilance even more critical.
The FBI revealed Robinson viewed Kirk as “spreading hate” and justified his murder as a form of resistance. When someone believes violence is the only way to solve ideological disputes, they cross from opinion into extremism.
Tyler Robinson’s case proves extremists don’t appear out of thin air, they grow among us, showing signs that are too often ignored. Recognising these patterns could prevent the next tragedy and save countless lives.