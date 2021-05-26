People flock to 'red' sites in China ahead of Communist Party's 100th anniversary

Dark past

While Beijing is quick to point to China's rapid economic growth in recent decades and rising living standards as evidence of the party's enduring value, the government is less than keen, to draw any attention to the past century's darker chapters, including famine, the Cultural Revolution, and crackdowns on resistance movements.

In spite of rallies and protests, discussion of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 continues to be censored on Chinese social media, with China's cyberspace authority last month urging internet users to report "harmful" comments showing "historical nihilism", narratives that go against the party's official history.

