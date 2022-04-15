People expecting spring surprised by Canada's epic 'winter storm'; See pictures

Whiteouts were also reported in the US states of North Dakota and Montana.
Natalie Hasell, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, told AFP it was "rare" to see a major weather event dropping 30 centimetres (12 inches) of snow in April when most Canadians are gearing up for spring.
(Photograph:AFP)
Comparable to the storm of the century
Only two winter storms of this intensity have ever been recorded around this time of year in the region since 1902. The last one of this magnitude, in 1997, pummeled Manitoba province for three days and went into the history books as "the storm of the century."
(Photograph:AFP)
Historic 'winter storm'
Just weeks after the last of the 2021-2022 winter snowfall had melted away, forecasts warned of a "historic" winter storm, with an average of 30 to 50 centimetres of fresh snow expected to accumulate in Manitoba and Saskatchewan by the time it ends on Friday, with some parts seeing as much as 80 centimetres of snow coupled with strong winds.
(Photograph:AFP)
Not the worst-case scenario
Hasell said the worst-case scenario hadn't materialized so far, but the snow was continuing to fall, with an additional five to 10 centimeters expected on Thursday in Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba.
Few power outages were reported, but many schools and roads were closed in and around the city.
(Photograph:AFP)
Flights cancelled
Air Canada told AFP it planned to resume flights Thursday after cancelling 21 flights to and from Winnipeg the day before.
(Photograph:AFP)
Expected to end soon
A weather alert for Saskatchewan has been lifted, but another was issued for Ontario as the storm tracked eastward.