/Pentagon’s Playbook: 5 ways US could strike Iran amidst the 2026 uprising

As of mid-January 2026, the Islamic Republic faces its gravest existential threat since 1979. What began in late December 2025 as economic unrest sparked by the collapse of the Rial has morphed into a nationwide uprising, with protesters flying the pre-revolutionary 'Lion and Sun' flag. Following the brutal crackdown that has reportedly left thousands dead, US President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum, warning that Washington will "intervene" if the violence against civilians continues. With diplomatic channels reportedly severed and US forces in the region on high alert, strategic analysts believe the White House is weighing kinetic options to tip the scales in favour of the demonstrators.