/Pentagon dismisses claims of six-month timeline for Hormuz mine clearance

The prospect of a prolonged closure has sent shockwaves through global energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz typically handles one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows. Even a "partial" closure or the mere suspicion of a single remaining mine is enough to invalidate war-risk insurance, effectively halting commercial shipping.

"You're not going to have many captains willing to run that risk if the timeline is measured in months rather than days," noted one maritime analyst.

While US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy have already begun "establishing a new passage," the Pentagon’s latest pushback aims to project confidence and prevent a permanent spike in global oil prices. As of now, the military maintains that the "Epic Fury" mine-clearing mission will be swift, despite the technical hurdles posed by Iran’s new maritime tactics.