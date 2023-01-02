Pele's funeral: Santos to bid final goodbye to Brazilian legend

Written By: Riya Teotia Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Fans and well-wishers of Brazilian football legend Pele have gathered at Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium to bid the legend farewell. Pele died peacefully on 29 December at the age of 82 at the Albert Einstein Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He has been undergoing colon cancer treatment since 2021. According to doctors, Pele died of multiple organ failure and a cancer complication. A hearse carrying the body of Pele left the hospital on January 2 for the public to pay their last respects at the Vila Belmiro stadium. Pele's casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste. "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever", a tweet from Pele's account read following his demise.

Hearse arrives to transport Pele's coffin

A hearse arrived late Sunday 1 January at Sao Paulo's Israeli Albert Einstein Hospital, where soccer star Pele's remains are getting ready for transport ahead of what is expected to be a massive funeral for the three times World Cup champion. The legend’s body will set off to his hometown club Santos for a wake on Monday, 2 January.

(Photograph: AFP )

Fireworks display greets hearse with Pele's coffin on its way to Santos

A fireworks display greeted the convoy carrying Brazilian soccer star Pele’s coffin on Monday, 2 January, as it headed for his hometown club Santos ahead of a wake. A hearse escorted by a motorcade left Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele died on Thursday (29 December), in the early hours to Santos where a wake and memorial are set to take place in the coming days.

(Photograph: AFP )

Drone footage shows Pele's coffin arriving at Santos ahead of wake

The coffin of Brazilian soccer legend Pele arrived at a stadium in Santos on Monday morning ahead of a wake. Drone footage showed the hearse driving through Santos in the early hours of Monday morning. Santos, the club where Pele played, in a statement said that the public would be able to pay tribute at the stadium. On 1 January, Premier League teams Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea paid tributes to Pele before the start of their respective matches. A minute's applause was also observed in the stadiums.

(Photograph: AFP )

Viva O Rei Pele

A general view shows the Vila Belmiro stadium before the start of the wake for Brazilian soccer legend Pele in Santos city, in Sao Paulo on 2 January 2. A 24-hour wake for Pele will be held at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos starting 2 January, following by what is expected to be a massive funeral procession through the city before his burial at Santos's Necropole Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony on 3 January.

(Photograph: AFP )

Brazil held three days of mourning for legend Pele

A football fan remains outside the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, where the Brazilian football legend Pele died after a long battle with cancer, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82.



(Photograph: AFP )

Final resting place of Pele

General view of the Necropole Memorial Cemetery, where Brazilian football legend Pele will be buried on January 3 after dying on 29 December 2022. It was Pele's last wish to choose the ninth floor of a cemetery in his beloved home city of Santos for his final resting place which is a special poignant homage to his dear dad who always wore the Number 9 shirt as a player.

(Photograph: AFP )