Peek into polluted Delhi’s dark future as AI artist imagines what lies ahead!

Air pollution has become a daily battle that we live through to reach places. But who has ever thought about where this course shall lead us? What will our future look like? With Artificial Intelligence (AI) images becoming the latest trend, Digital Artist Madhav Kohli took the pain to create the dark and dense days that lies ahead of us. Image credit: Twitter/@mvdhav

Reflecting the dark truth

For those breathing and living in Delhi’s polluted air, this viral post will appear very relatable. Digital Artist Madhav Kohli took to Twitter and Instagram to upload a carousel of images created using artificial intelligence and captioned, “'What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future?”

Life in hell

The images shared by Kohli show people of different ages and gender wearing gas masks and hazmat suits as they battle the pollution in Delhi in their everyday life. The art breaks our myth of a utopian future and presents the harsh realities that our future generation may have to face.

Harsh life, hopeless eyes

The AI images shared by Kohli make society appear a pandemic-like situation every day for their entire life. His images capture people’s forlorn expressions, troubled skin and hopeless eyes. People are seen going to shop grocery wearing full-blown suits as they carry their vegetables, which appears like the only good thing they possess.

What the future looks like?

The photos shared by Kohli speak, each narrating a different story. The post when viral on social media and received mixed reactions. While few netizens said that the images appear scary, some said "these are so good, make more concepts". Few people, looking at the AI images, went on debating the current accountability of government and how would the world be if Kohli's art takes the form of reality.

Save the future!

Pollution in Delhi has become a constant problem in the city. Even after taking various measures, the government has failed to make the city’s air clean. Although AI images may remind us of our dark future, only significant steps can save us from the ugly days.

