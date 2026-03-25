Iran will ‘absolutely’ continue charging countries and vessels a fee for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said in an interview with India Today. He added that only states with ‘nothing to do with this act of aggression’ would be allowed to transit the vital waterway, and that too after prior coordination with Iranian authorities to ensure the passage is conducted safely and securely. Tehran’s decision risks transforming a vital global chokepoint, responsible for transporting a fifth of the world’s oil and gas, into a high-stakes toll corridor. While some Iranian officials have denied the reports, DW says Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi told state TV that fees were being collected under a “new sovereign regime” in the strait, describing the move as a measure to offset “war costs.”