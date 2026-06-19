/'Patriot missile': Why countries spend billions just to get this defense system

The Patriot air defence system costs billions to acquire due to its advanced radar and $4 million interceptor missiles. It provides unmatched protection against fast ballistic threats.
The Patriot system is one of the most advanced air defence networks in the modern world. A single battery costs approximately $1.09 billion for domestic use, while international export packages often exceed $2 billion. Nations willingly pay these massive sums to protect their sovereign skies from complex aerial threats.
Firing the weapon comes with an enormous operational price tag. A single PAC-3 MSE interceptor missile costs roughly $4 million to manufacture and deploy. Despite this extreme expense, modern militaries rely heavily on these missiles to instantly destroy incoming ballistic targets before they strike populated areas.
Once launched from the mobile platform, the interceptors accelerate rapidly to speeds exceeding Mach 3.5. This incredible velocity allows the system to successfully engage fast-moving tactical ballistic missiles and enemy fighter jets. Its precision hit-to-kill engineering ensures hostile targets are neutralised within seconds.
The radar system provides a massive protective umbrella over strategic military and civilian infrastructure. Modern variants can engage hostile aerial targets up to 120 kilometres away and reach high altitudes of 36,000 metres. This extended radar range creates a heavily guarded airspace that denies entry to hostile aircraft.
A major strategic challenge in modern warfare is the severe economic mismatch of air defence. Firing a $4 million interceptor to destroy a cheap $35,000 enemy drone creates a ruinous 114:1 financial cost ratio. However, militaries accept this heavy economic burden to prevent catastrophic damage to their critical assets.