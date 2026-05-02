/Patriot, APKWS precision rockets & IBCS network: Inside $8.6 billion US arms sales to Israel, Qatar, Kuwait & UAE

The largest component of the package is the Patriot air and missile defence system, valued at $4.01 billion for Qatar. The system is a mobile, ground-based interceptor designed to detect, track and destroy ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats. Its phased-array radar can track over 100 targets simultaneously at ranges exceeding 100 km, while launchers can be deployed and ready to fire within minutes. The deal includes PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors, the latter using 'hit-to-kill' technology to directly collide with incoming threats, reflecting its role as the United States’ primary terminal-phase missile defence system.