'Pathaan' to 'Shehzada': 9 Hindi films to watch out for in first quarter of 2023

Jan 04, 2023

Bollywood may have had a mixed year at the cinemas in 2022 but its blockbuster lineup of films in 2023 makes one hopeful. The first quarter of the year i.e January to March offers some interesting projects. From Shah Rukh Khan's first film in four years to a small film on an animal vigilante, to Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy- the first three months has much to offer. Here are 9 films that we are keenly waiting watch in the beginning of 2023.



Lakadbaggha

Lakadbaggha- Helmed by Victor Mukherjee, this animal vigilante film seems one of a kind. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the film which seems to be high on action and stars Anshuman Jha, Milind Soman and Ridhi Dogra. The story revolves around a vigilante in Kolkata who is searching for his missing indie dog 'Shonku' and in the process unearths the illegal animal trade industry at Kolkata port.

Release date: January 13



Kuttey

Helmed by debutant filmmaker Aasmaan Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' wins one over simply because of its impressive cast. It has actors like Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Konkona Sen Sharma sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madaan and Shardul Bhardwaj. Son of veteran filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, director Aasmaan Bhardwaj attempts to merge his own style of filmmaking with that of his father's. The result is a dark comedy thriller which also had a superb soundtrack and quirky characters.

Release date: January 13



Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after a long gap of four years. That itself makes Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' one of the most anticipated films of the season. It also leads to high expectation from Khan's fans who would want the film to be a blockbuster. Khan teams up with Deepika Padukone again and the film also features John Abraham. High on action and glamour, the film has already courted controversy due to one of its songs. While most feel the negative publicity may harm the film's earnings, we say any publicity is good publicity. Release date: January 25



Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat:

Anurag Kashyap's film features young star Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta. Kashyap's films are usually hatke and we expect the same from this one. The film was presented at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square in 2022. The film was screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray at the festival. While not much is known of the plot, the film is reportedy Kashyap's ode to modern love.

Release date: February 3.



Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukherjee teams up with Ashiba Chhibber to narrate a true story of an Indian couple who fought tooth and nail with the Norwegian welfare service after their children are taken away from them.

Release date: March 3



Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar:

Ranbir Kapoor has stated in an interview that Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Hai Main Makkar' will be his last romantic film. Kapoor pairs up for the first time with Shraddha Kapoor for a romantic-comedy which looks like a quintessential Bollywood film, complete with stylised sets, comedy and a fresh romantic pair on screen.

Release date: March 8

Bholaa

Tabu and Ajay Devgn are a winning pair. The two actors had decades back made their debut together in Bollywood and have over the years carved their space in the film industry with sheer talent. They were last seen together in 2022 film 'Drishyam 2' . In 2023 Ajay Devgn dons the director's hat for 'Bholaa'. Release date: March 30

