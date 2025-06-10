LOGIN
Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada and more: Six players to keep an eye on in WTC Final

Published: Jun 10, 2025, 20:58 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 20:58 IST

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the ICC WTC Final 2025 from Wednesday (June 11) at the iconic Lord's stadium in London. Let's have a glance at the six players to watch out for in the mace-winning clash.

Travis Head
1 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Travis Head

Australia's opening batter Travis Head is a big-stage performer and has showcased himself on the bigger stage with a 152-run knock in the previous WTC Final against India. With 1117 runs and three centuries this cycle, his aggressive batting provides quick runs for Australia and brings the opposition bowlers under pressure right from the start.
Marnus Labuschagne
2 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has scored 935 runs this WTC cycle, including one century and eight half-centuries. He soaks up deliveries and is always ready to build a solid innings for Australia when it matters the most.
Pat Cummins
3 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, skipper of Australia, has led his team to consecutive WTC finals. He's taken 73 wickets this cycle (second most), with five five-wicket hauls demonstrating his fiery spells and fearless leadership. He is also a reliable batter down the order.
Kagiso Rabada
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Kagiso Rabada

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada brings sheer pace in his every outing. He's been Protea's go-to bowler with 47 wickets in just 10 games this cycle. The Proteas pace spearhead has scalped a wicket in every 20th delivery.
Keshav Maharaj
5 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj has been South Africa's premier spinner over the years. His spin web has earned him 40 wickets in just eight matches this cycle, at an impressive average of 20.57, including two five-wicket hauls. Maharaj turns beast if the pitch starts offering spin.
David Bedingham
6 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

David Bedingham

David Bedingham has emerged as South Africa's batting pillar during the current WTC cycle. He piled up 645 runs, including one century and three half-centuries. David has been the leading run scorer for South Africa this cycle.

