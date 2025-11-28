/Passport of disgrace? 5 countries where Pakistanis are banned or heavily restricted from entering

The Pakistani passport ranks among the least powerful in the world, and entry bans or freezes further reduce travel options.
India has fully suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals after a series of security-related incidents in 2025. All previously issued visas were cancelled, and no new tourist, business, or medical visas are being processed. This effectively places a total entry ban, making India the most significant country where Pakistanis are currently not allowed to enter through normal channels.
Israel does not permit ordinary Pakistani passport holders to enter the country. While rare exceptions exist for special delegations or high-level approval, the Israeli immigration system is effectively closed to Pakistanis. This has been a long-standing restriction, rooted in the absence of diplomatic relations and Israel’s strict security-based entry policies.
Libya remains one of the countries where Pakistani citizens are routinely denied entry due to high instability and ongoing internal conflict. Multiple travel-policy trackers show that Pakistani nationals face a near-total entry ban, with visas either outright refused or rarely granted. The security situation and immigration controls make travel practically impossible.
Sudan imposes strict restrictions on Pakistani visitors, with most visa applications rejected or not processed at all. Political volatility and documentation concerns have pushed Sudan to limit the entry of Pakistani passport holders. Though not declared as an official “ban,” the refusal rates are so high that it effectively works as one.
The United Arab Emirates recently froze regular visa issuance, including tourist, visit, and many work visas, for Pakistani nationals. While not an official passport-wide ban, the freeze has hit most travellers, leaving only diplomatic and official passport holders unaffected. The UAE linked the move to rising cases of visa misuse, overstays, and crime-related concerns among certain entrants.
The bans across these countries are driven by a mix of diplomatic tensions, security concerns, and migration-related issues. Nations like India and Israel enforce political and security-based bans, while countries like Sudan and Libya cite instability and documentation risks. The UAE’s freeze is rooted in immigration misuse rather than geopolitics, showing the diverse reasons behind such restrictions.
Taken together, these restrictions highlight how Pakistani travellers face some of the toughest mobility challenges globally. The Pakistani passport ranks among the least powerful in the world, and entry bans or freezes further reduce travel options. For millions of workers, students, and tourists, these policies create uncertainty, longer approval times, and limited global movement.