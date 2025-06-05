/Passing Out Parade of Ladakh Scouts Regiment, 194 Agniveer soldiers recruited

Published: Jun 05, 2025, 14:10 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 14:11 IST
A Passing Out Parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh on Thursday (June 5) to mark the entry of 194 Agniveer recruits.
India Army: Passing Out Parade
A Passing Out Parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh on Thursday (June 5) to mark the entry of 194 Agniveer recruits. The impressive ceremony was conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army and was reviewed by Major General Gurpal Singh, YSM, SM, GOC Uniform Force as the Chief Guest and was attended by a spectrum of military, civil dignitaries and parents of Agniveers.
