/Passing Out Parade of Ladakh Scouts Regiment, 194 Agniveer soldiers recruited

The young Agniveers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, participated in the parade and are now ready to serve the nation. The reviewing Officer congratulated the Agniveer soldiers for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their lives in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army. He also congratulated the proud parents for motivating their wards to join the regiment and complemented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their outstanding performance in all spheres and their exceptional valour and contributions.