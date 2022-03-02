Paris Fashion Week 2022 in pictures: Serving us some fashion looks

Paris Fashion Week 2022 kicked off with physical runways after a gap of two years of pandemic-induced cutbacks. Celebrities returned to watch the shows along with major designer houses to showcase their latest collections.

Paris Fashion Week began on February 28 and will run through till March 8. It was the first in two years as celebrities and designers from around the world came to celebrate fashion. Courtesy the pandemic, everything in fashion too had gone digital.

