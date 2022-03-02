Paris Fashion Week 2022 in pictures: Serving us some fashion looks
Paris Fashion Week 2022 kicked off with physical runways after a gap of two years of pandemic-induced cutbacks. Celebrities returned to watch the shows along with major designer houses to showcase their latest collections.
Paris Fashion Week began on February 28 and will run through till March 8. It was the first in two years as celebrities and designers from around the world came to celebrate fashion. Courtesy the pandemic, everything in fashion too had gone digital.
(Photograph:AFP)
Paris Fashion Week
Some eclectic designs from the Rochas Fall/Winter collections included dark colours with dramatic eyes and nail drama.
(Photograph:AFP)
Paris Fashion Week
Nail fashion were a major highlight during the Rochas collection.
(Photograph:AFP)
Paris Fashion Week
Models took to a runway set in the French capital's Tuileries Gardens, parading a collection of polished, feminine looks infused with workwear references, pairing sheer dresses with motorbike jackets and gloves, adding utility pockets to long skirts, and tossing airbags and stylized bullet-proof vests over shoulders.
(Photograph:AFP)
Paris Fashion Week
Christian Dior cast fashion as a means of survival, kicking Paris Fashion Week into full swing Tuesday with a lineup of house classics, reworked and rewired with a technical bent.
(Photograph:AFP)
Paris Fashion Week
The opening look, a catsuit wired with luminescent tubing, came out before the lights went up, setting the stage for those that followed, blending high-tech nylon with cashmere, sheer mesh, cinched bar jackets outfitted with heating systems, corsets and biker shorts, accessorized with futuristic goggles and sparkling headbands, that sat atop tightly-woven braids, tucked closely around the head.
(Photograph:AFP)
Paris Fashion Week
A model presents Saint laurent Fall/Winter collection.