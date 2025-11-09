/Parallel universe or brain trick? The Mandela effect explained with 5 mind-bending cases

The term Mandela Effect describes the curious experience of many people sharing the same false memory. It takes its name from the widespread but mistaken belief that Nelson Mandela died in prison in the 1980s, when in reality he was released, became president of South Africa, and died in 2013. The phenomenon has since fascinated psychologists and the public alike, sparking debate over whether it reveals the existence of parallel universes or simply the unreliability of human memory.