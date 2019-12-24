Pankaj Tripathi to Shobhita Dhulipala: 7 actors who dominated the OTT space in 2019

Richa Chadha

Amongst the few to have the farsight of tapping into the potential of web, Richa Chadha was the first mainstream actress to take the leap of faith and feature in sports-drama series 'Inside Edge'. 2019 saw the release of second season of series.

In the series, her character Zarina has shades of grey but Richa renders to her an irresistible quality. She is shrewd and manipulative, holding her ground in a man's world but Richa makes Zarina aspirational, nonetheless.



(Photograph:Twitter)