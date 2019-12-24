Pankaj Tripathi to Shobhita Dhulipala: 7 actors who dominated the OTT space in 2019

Actors who have dominated the digital world have clearly changed the prism from which actors were perceived before. Longer formats allowing them greater room to explore their characters was the cue for Bollywood actors to explore the uncharted territory of the digital space. Here's looking at the actors who changed the face of web content in India in 2019.
Amongst actors, Pankaj Tripathi is the decade's most precious find. His advent in Bollywood was sudden but he incidentally is the internet's favourite child. As Kaleen Bhai in Mirzapur, Pankaj put up a menacing front which was loved and loathed in equal measure. The actor then followed it up as the sharp, conniving Guruji in 'Sared Games'.
Though he made his shift from television to movies early on, he was a revelation on shows like 'Criminal Justice' and the popular 'Broken but Beautiful'. It's the latter that spoke about the baggage of past relationships with which Massey made his mark amongst the audience and found a permanent place in the hearts of several female fans. massey was pitch perfect as the the heartbroken Vir struggling with the loss of his wife, trying to move on.
As Golu in 'Mirzapur' and Shreya in the second installment of 'Laakhon Mein Ek', the actress proved her mettle with long format digital shows.With 'Laakhon Mein Ek', where Shweta played a crusading medical practitioner, that the actress got adulation from critics as well as viewers. The eight part series saw the actress imbing the role with sincerity and making the character a memorable one.
Amongst the few to have the farsight of tapping into the potential of web, Richa Chadha was the first mainstream actress to take the leap of faith and feature in sports-drama series 'Inside Edge'. 2019 saw the release of second season of series.
In the series, her character Zarina has shades of grey but Richa renders to her an irresistible quality. She is shrewd and manipulative, holding her ground in a man's world but Richa makes Zarina aspirational, nonetheless.
Always known as a dependable actor, Bajpayee delivered a class act as the goofy spy in 'The Family Man'. Striking a balance between his family life and his rigorous work schedules, Manoj plays the unassuming part with the desired affability. It's because of him that the show is touted as one of the best works to come out of India this year.
Though she made her debut with 'Raman Raghav 2.0', the actress moved to the top league with her performance as Tara Khanna in Zoya Akhtar's 'Made in Heaven'. In the series, the actress plays Tara Khanna a girl who is likable and devious in equal measures. Shobita's performance was amongst the most notable performances of the year. The show returns with a much awaited second season next year.
In a country where cop roles are mostly used to glorify machismo, Shefali Shah broke the rut with a palpable performance which is equal parts gutsy and equal parts sensitive. Known for her acting chops, the actress plays a tough cop entrusted with the responsibility of nabbing the rapists of a young girl. The series' central case is fashioned on the Nirbhaya rape case and the narrative plays out like police prcedural but it's Shefali who keeps the show thrilling with her first rate act.
