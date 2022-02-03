Pandemic over? These countries are easing restrictions and opening up international travel

Unfazed by rising Covid cases, many countries are opening up and easing their tough, and often unpopular, restrictive measures aimed to fight the virus.

The early moves to relax such restrictions evoke a new turning point in a nearly two-year pandemic that has been full of them.

Britain, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and several Nordic countries have taken steps to end or ease their COVID-19 restrictions.

In fact, Bali welcomed its first direct flight carrying foreign tourists after nearly two years on Thursday.