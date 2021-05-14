Palestinians and Israelis: Clashes since 2015

Here is a look back at the main flare-ups of violence between Israelis and Palestinians since 2015, following days of escalating tensions sparked by unrest in Jerusalem.

Tensions reignite

More than a year after the end of the last full-scale conflict, clashes erupt between Israeli police and Palestinians in September 2015 at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City.

Unrest continues for days, spreading across Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

In October, a settler couple is killed when Palestinians fire on their vehicle.

The same month, seven young Palestinians are killed by Israeli fire at the Gaza border; an Israeli retaliatory raid on Gaza kills a pregnant woman and her daughter.

Between October 2015 and December 2016, the unrest claims the lives of 240 Palestinians -- most of them attackers -- and 36 Israelis.

(Photograph:AFP)