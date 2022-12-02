Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi run-feast: Most runs scored on a single day of a Test

Written By: Aditya Sahay Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 07:17 PM IST

Rawalpindi run-feast: On Day 1 of the series opener, Ben Stokes-led England posted a mammoth 506-4 at stumps; scoring the most runs by a team on an opening day. Here's a list of most runs scored on a single day of a Test -

1) England vs India, Manchester Test

England versus India, in 1936, produced a mammoth 588 runs in a single day of a Test, i.e. Day 2. Out of 588, at Manchester, England scored 398 and India scored the remaining. The match was a draw with Wally Hammond top-scoring with a fine 167.

(Photograph: AFP )

2) England vs South Africa, Lord's Test in 1924

England versus South Africa, Lord's Test, in 1924, was also a run-feast. On Day 2 of the drawn encounter, the match produced 522 runs. Out of 522, England once again dominated with 503 runs -- with Jack Hobbs scoring a majestic 203 -- whereas SA contributed with 19 runs.

(Photograph: AFP )

3) Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Colombo Test (2002)

Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh, Colombo Test, in 2002, saw sheer dominance by the Islanders as they scored 509 runs on Day 2 of the proceedings. From SL, Aravinda de Silva (206) and Sanath Jayasuriya (145) were the star performers. After dismissing Bangla Tigers for 161, SL attained a mammoth 380-run lead and then won the game by an innings and 196 runs. Muttiah Muralitharan was the Player-of-the-Match with a stunning ten-fer.

(Photograph: AFP )

4) England vs SA, Oval Test in 1935

The 1935 England vs SA Oval Test witnessed plenty of runs from both sides on Day 3. England scored 221 runs whereas the Proteas amassed 287 out of the remaining 508. It remains the most runs scored on the third day; regarded as a moving day in a Test.

(Photograph: AFP )

5) Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi Test

The ongoing Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi Test saw Ben Stokes & Co. achieve a world record. England, riding on centuries from openers Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brooks, ended the opening day's play with a mammoth 506 for 4; most runs by a team on Day 1. The run-feast in Rawalpindi left everyone stunned as England scored at over 6 runs per over throughout the course of the day.

(Photograph: AFP )