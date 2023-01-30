Pakistan Peshawar blast: Tragic images narrate the extend of devastation

Written By: Prisha Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

A crowded mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar was rocked by a bomb blast killing at least 33 people and injuring around 150 on Monday (January 30), which is said to be the latest attack that was targeted at the police in this north-western city of the country, where Islamist militants have remained active.

Pakistan on high alert

The blast took place in the mosque inside a Pakistani police headquarters, after which Pakistan was put on high alert by the government.

(Photograph: AFP )

Piles of debris

As per the footage release, people in huge numbers are seen gathered around the mosque, as piles of debris lie on the ground and the area appeared cordoned off by the barrier tape.

(Photograph: AFP )

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claims responsibility

The suicide bombing, which ripped the mosque during noon prayers and led to the collapse of a wall on the worshippers, was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

(Photograph: AFP )

Frantic rescue

The officials carried out a frantic rescue mission to save the policemen buried in the debris after an entire wall and roof of the mosque were blown out in the blast. Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan said, “Many policemen are buried under the rubble. Efforts are being made to get them out safely.”

(Photograph: AFP )

Survivors emerge, bodies ferried away

Badly-wounded survivors were seen emerging from the wreckage as officials ferried away the bodies of the dead in the ambulances. "It's an emergency situation," hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim Khan said.

(Photograph: AFP )

PM says ‘worst blast’ in Peshawar since March 2022

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that this is the worst blast the city has witnessed since the suicide attack that took place in March, last year.

"Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan," PM Sharif said in a statement. "Those fighting against Pakistan will be wiped out from the face of the earth,” he added.

(Photograph: AFP )