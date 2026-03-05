/Pakistan man names IRGC member as his handler in plot to kill Trump, recalls 'intimidating encounter, brandished weapon'

During his testimony in a Brooklyn federal court, Merchant, who is charged with terrorism and murder-for-hire, said, "I had no other options. My family was threatened," Merchant informed the jury. He also identified his handler as Mehrdad Yousef, a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. “He did not tell me exactly who it is, but he named three people to me: Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Nikki Haley,” he explained. At that time, Trump and Biden were the frontrunners for the 2024 presidential race. Merchant also claimed that an Iranian handler instructed him in April 2024 to travel to the United States to "maybe to have somebody murdered."