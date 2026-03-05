/Pakistan man names IRGC member as his handler in plot to kill Trump, recalls 'intimidating encounter, brandished weapon'

A Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, accused of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump and Joe Biden, told a US court that an Iranian IRGC handler forced him into the plan by threatening his family. Prosecutors say he paid undercover FBI agents posing as hitmen.
Pakistani national accused of conspiring to assassinate American political figures testified that Iranian intelligence operatives coerced him into a plot targeting US President Donald Trump and former president Joe Biden, the New York Post reported. The Pak national has been identified as Asif Merchant, 47, and he provided his account in court on Wednesday (Mar 3). Merchant claimed he was already involved in helping the Iranian regime evade sanctions through money laundering.
During his testimony in a Brooklyn federal court, Merchant, who is charged with terrorism and murder-for-hire, said, "I had no other options. My family was threatened," Merchant informed the jury. He also identified his handler as Mehrdad Yousef, a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. “He did not tell me exactly who it is, but he named three people to me: Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Nikki Haley,” he explained. At that time, Trump and Biden were the frontrunners for the 2024 presidential race. Merchant also claimed that an Iranian handler instructed him in April 2024 to travel to the United States to "maybe to have somebody murdered."
Merchant, who has maintained a plea of not guilty since his arrest in August 2024, claimed that he was pressured into the scheme to protect his relatives. The accused is a former banker, who allegedly paid USD 5,000 to two undercover FBI agents who were masquerading as assassins. Merchant asserted that his cooperation was a result of Yousef putting "pressure" on his family members living in Iran. He also described an intimidating encounter where Yousef visited his home and brandished a weapon, reported The New York Times.
The New York Post reported that surveillance footage from June 2024 showed Merchant in a Queens motel discussing the mechanics of the plot, asking of a target: “This is the target. How will it die?”
Merchant claimed he anticipated his own capture and never expected the plan to succeed. "I didn't think I would be able to be successful," he testified, adding, “I was not wanting to do this so willingly.” He further remarked that the USD 5,000 payment was an indication of the plot's lack of realism, noting "nobody does anybody's murder" for such a small amount. "I was going to tell the government. I wanted to apply for a green card," he added. Merchant is scheduled for cross-examination on Thursday and faces a potential life sentence if found guilty.