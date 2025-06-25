/Pakistan and Australia lead in cricket’s darkest scandals: 10 players banned, check the entire list

From Steve Mohammad Asif to Mohammad Amir, here are 10 players who were banned from cricket.
Heath Streak (Zimbabwe) was banned for eight years after leaking team secrets to corrupt agents in exchange for gifts. Although he didn’t engage in match-fixing, his failure to report suspicious behaviour violated the ICC’s anti-corruption code.
Salman Butt (Pakistan) faced a 10-year ban following his involvement in the 2010 Lord’s Test spot-fixing scandal. He deliberately bowled no-balls for money, harming the integrity of the sport and
tarnishing his career.
Mohammad Asif (Pakistan) had his promising career derailed with a seven-year ban for spot-fixing during the same 2010 scandal as Salman Butt in 2010 spot-fixing. His deliberate no-balls for a bookmaker’s gain led to his permanent exit from international cricket.
Marlon Samuels (West Indies) was handed a six-year ban after his involvement in corruption during the 2019 T10 League. His failure to report gifts from a bookmaker marked his second controversy, having been banned in 2008 for leaking team info.
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (India) was banned for seven years in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. Despite his later legal clearance, the ban stopped the pacer from regaining his lost image.
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) received a two-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches during IPL and international matches. However, he came back stronger, continuing to be a key player and key asset of Bangladesh’s cricket team.
David Warner (Australia) faced a one-year ban for masterminding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal with then-skipper Steve Smith in South Africa. However, Warner fought his way back into the Australian squad and remained a key batter in their lineup.
Steve Smith (Australia) was caught in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and received a one-year ban followed by removal from captaincy. However, Smith returned as a dominant batsman, proving his worth in the team.
Shane Warne (Australia), the legendary leg-spinner, was banned for one year in 2003 after testing positive for a banned drug. He swallowed the setback and made a roaring comeback.
Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) was banned for five years due to his role in spot-fixing and deliberately delivering no-balls for money. However, he made a comeback in 2016 and played for eight more years with the Pakistan team.