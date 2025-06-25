LOGIN
  Pakistan and Australia lead in cricket's darkest scandals: 10 players banned, check the entire list

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jun 25, 2025, 17:50 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 17:50 IST

From Steve Mohammad Asif to Mohammad Amir, here are 10 players who were banned from cricket.

Heath Streak
1 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Heath Streak

Heath Streak (Zimbabwe) was banned for eight years after leaking team secrets to corrupt agents in exchange for gifts. Although he didn’t engage in match-fixing, his failure to report suspicious behaviour violated the ICC’s anti-corruption code.

Salman Butt
2 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Salman Butt

Salman Butt (Pakistan) faced a 10-year ban following his involvement in the 2010 Lord’s Test spot-fixing scandal. He deliberately bowled no-balls for money, harming the integrity of the sport and
tarnishing his career.

Mohammad Asif
3 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Mohammad Asif

Mohammad Asif (Pakistan) had his promising career derailed with a seven-year ban for spot-fixing during the same 2010 scandal as Salman Butt in 2010 spot-fixing. His deliberate no-balls for a bookmaker’s gain led to his permanent exit from international cricket.

Marlon Samuels
4 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Marlon Samuels

Marlon Samuels (West Indies) was handed a six-year ban after his involvement in corruption during the 2019 T10 League. His failure to report gifts from a bookmaker marked his second controversy, having been banned in 2008 for leaking team info.

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth
5 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (India) was banned for seven years in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. Despite his later legal clearance, the ban stopped the pacer from regaining his lost image.

Shakib Al Hasan
6 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) received a two-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches during IPL and international matches. However, he came back stronger, continuing to be a key player and key asset of Bangladesh’s cricket team.

David Warner
7 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

David Warner

David Warner (Australia) faced a one-year ban for masterminding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal with then-skipper Steve Smith in South Africa. However, Warner fought his way back into the Australian squad and remained a key batter in their lineup.

Steve Smith
8 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Steve Smith

Steve Smith (Australia) was caught in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and received a one-year ban followed by removal from captaincy. However, Smith returned as a dominant batsman, proving his worth in the team.

Shane Warne
9 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Shane Warne

Shane Warne (Australia), the legendary leg-spinner, was banned for one year in 2003 after testing positive for a banned drug. He swallowed the setback and made a roaring comeback.

Mohammad Amir
10 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) was banned for five years due to his role in spot-fixing and deliberately delivering no-balls for money. However, he made a comeback in 2016 and played for eight more years with the Pakistan team.

