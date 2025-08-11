LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, 5 Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs

From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, 5 Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 17:42 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 17:42 IST

From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, here's a look at the top five Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs.

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 89 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 89 wickets

Wasim Akram, also known as ‘Sultan of Swing’, tops the list of Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs. In 64 matches against West Indies in ODIs, the left-hand pacer took 89 wickets at a bowling average of 25.57.

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 60 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 60 wickets

Pakistani star pacer Waqar Younis features second on this list. He took 60 wickets against West Indies in ODIs in 43 matches at a bowling average of 26.96. His tally also includes one five-wicket haul.

Imran Khan (Pakistan) - 54 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Imran Khan (Pakistan) - 54 wickets

The 1992 World Cup winning captain, Imran Khan, features third on this list. In 49 matches against West Indies, Imran took 54 wickets at a bowling average of 28.87.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 41 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 41 wickets

Former Pakistani spinner Shahid Afridi features next on this list. He took 41 wickets in 41 matches at a bowling economy of 4.50. His tally also include one five-wicket haul.

Mushtaq Ahmed (Pakistan) - 38 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mushtaq Ahmed (Pakistan) - 38 wickets

Mushtaq Ahmed, known for his tricky bowling, is next on this list. In 34 matches against the West Indies, he took 38 wickets at a bowling average of 31.55.

Trending Photo

From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, 5 Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs
5

From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, 5 Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs

Is this the world's oldest pyramid? Humans did not build it, but...
6

Is this the world's oldest pyramid? Humans did not build it, but...

This space robot could help humans explore the most dangerous parts of Mars
7

This space robot could help humans explore the most dangerous parts of Mars

Cinema in 1947: From Jugnu to Neel Kamal, films Indians loved in the year of Independence
7

Cinema in 1947: From Jugnu to Neel Kamal, films Indians loved in the year of Independence

Tadpole, Black Eye and Cosmic Owl: What makes these 7 galaxies the weirdest in the universe?
8

Tadpole, Black Eye and Cosmic Owl: What makes these 7 galaxies the weirdest in the universe?