/From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, 5 Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs

From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, here's a look at the top five Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs.
Wasim Akram, also known as ‘Sultan of Swing’, tops the list of Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs. In 64 matches against West Indies in ODIs, the left-hand pacer took 89 wickets at a bowling average of 25.57.
Pakistani star pacer Waqar Younis features second on this list. He took 60 wickets against West Indies in ODIs in 43 matches at a bowling average of 26.96. His tally also includes one five-wicket haul.
The 1992 World Cup winning captain, Imran Khan, features third on this list. In 49 matches against West Indies, Imran took 54 wickets at a bowling average of 28.87.
Former Pakistani spinner Shahid Afridi features next on this list. He took 41 wickets in 41 matches at a bowling economy of 4.50. His tally also include one five-wicket haul.
Mushtaq Ahmed, known for his tricky bowling, is next on this list. In 34 matches against the West Indies, he took 38 wickets at a bowling average of 31.55.