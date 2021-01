Pak, China continued tumult in 2020, still world reposed faith in India

Yearender 2020 : The year 2020 began for India with already troubled ties with Pakistan and in these 12 months, the border standoff between New Delhi and Beijing led to Indo-Sino relations reaching a fresh low. However, despite trouble in the neighbourhood, the world reposed faith in India's democracy and strength as a crucial and responsible power.

Downgrading of diplomatic ties

Post the Pulwama attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir sponsored by Pakistan-based terror group and New Delhi's decision to revoke special status from J&K, the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan were severely affected. The verbal combat between New Delhi and Islamabad continued in 2020 with no signs of any breakthrough.

In June, India asked Pakistan to reduce its staff strength in New Delhi by 50 per cent and ordered the same for its high commission in Islamabad. (Courtesy: AFP and Reuters)

