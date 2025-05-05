Thousands massacred by Pakistani invaders, millions caught up in brutal violence: 1947-48 War | Indo-Pak war stories in pics - Part 4

Scenes from the Partition of India in 1947. The mass exodus of people from India and Pakistan was the seed for the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war.

Origins of the 1947-48 War: Partition and Poonch Rebellion (August 1947)

The Indo-Pakistan War of 1947–1948 was the first major clash between newly independent India and Pakistan. At the heart of this war was the then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, which had a Muslim-majority population but was ruled by Maharaja Hari Singh, a Hindu. This war's roots lay in the British colonial rulers' chaotic and hasty Partition of India in order to exit the subcontinent. The Partition sparked communal violence across India and Pakistan, resulting in an estimated, yet disputed, 2 million deaths and the displacement of up to 15 million people, with significant spillover into Jammu and Kashmir. In August 1947, unrest erupted in Poonch, with some 60,000 ex-servicemen from Poonch and Mirpur who had just been discharged from World War II, joining the rebellion against Hari Singh.