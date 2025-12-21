/Pahalgam attack, Air India crash, Delhi blast: Tragedies that shook India in 2025

On December 6, a massive blaze erupted at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, killing 25 people. Following the incident, the nightclub’s owners, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, fled to Thailand. Investigators revealed that the venue lacked mandatory fire safety equipment and had no proper emergency exits on either the ground floor or the deck, despite hosting a large number of patrons. The fire left people trapped, with little chance to escape. The police have said that the Luthra brothers were aware of the safety lapses but went ahead with the event regardless. The brothers arrested in Delhi on December 16, after being deported from Bangkok, are now facing trial.