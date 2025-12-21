/Pahalgam attack, Air India crash, Delhi blast: Tragedies that shook India in 2025

From deadly stampedes and terror attacks to plane crashes, floods and industrial disasters, 2025 saw hundreds of deaths across India. Here are the major tragedies that shook India to the core this year.
Hundreds of lives were lost in several incidents across India, including stampedes, natural disasters, accidents, and terror attacks. Incidents like the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede, the Pahalgam terror attack, the Air India crash, the Delhi blast and others have shaken the nation to the core. Some tragic incidents also exposed negligence and mismanagement, while others were acts of sudden violence or unleashed by nature. These incidents have left deep scars on communities and raised urgent questions about safety, preparedness and accountability.
At least 30 people were killed, while 60 others were injured at the world’s largest religious gathering of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025. Thousands of pilgrims had gathered to take a holy dip in the Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. The 45-day-long festival witnessed over 660 million pilgrims in total.
At least 18 people were killed, and 15 were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station late on February 15. The incident occurred after a sudden surge of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Severe overcrowding on platforms 12 and 14 led to panic and chaos, resulting in one of the deadliest crowd crushes at the station in recent years.
On 22 February, in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel under construction collapsed, trapping workers inside. Rescue teams fought hazardous conditions in an attempt to reach those buried under debris. The accident claimed the lives of at least eight workers, highlighting serious concerns over safety standards at major infrastructure worksites.
A massive avalanche struck a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp near Mana village, Chamoli district, on February 28. The slide hit between 5:30 am and 6:00 am, burying Border Roads Organisation (BRO) labourers under deep snow. Following a 60-hour rescue operation by the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), BRO, local police, eight workers were confirmed dead, while 46 others were successfully rescued from the debris in the high-altitude Garhwal sector.
On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, near Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Following the attack, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. The retaliation led to a four-day military conflict between the two neighbours, after which a ceasefire understanding was reached on May 10.
On June 4, 2025, Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations turned tragic when a massive crowd crush occurred near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Over two lakh fans gathered for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) felicitation, leading to chaos. Asphyxia claimed the lives of 11 people, while many others were injured. The tragedy highlighted the dangers of severe overcrowding and poor crowd control during the victory event.
In one of the deadliest plane crashes in history, London-bound Air India Flight 171, carrying 242 people onboard, crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash resulted in the death of 241 people on board, leaving only one survivor. Other casualties were also reported on the ground at the site of the crash, bringing the total death toll to 260. The investigation into the incident is still underway.
A massive explosion occurred at Sigachi Industries Limited in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, on June 30, killing 54 people and leaving eight missing. The blast, which flattened a three-story production building, was likely triggered by the ignition of a combustible dust cloud in a confined area. A technical committee cited gross negligence, including the use of untrained staff and outdated machinery, as primary causes.
On August 5, a devastating cloudburst (later suspected to be a glacial lake outburst) hit Dharali and Harsil villages in Uttarkashi. The resulting flash floods along the Kheer Ganga river claimed at least 5 lives, with over 50 people – including 11 Army personnel – missing. The deluge destroyed nearly 30 homes and 20 hotels. A massive rescue operation involving the Army, NDRF, and SDRF successfully evacuated over 400 people.
On August 14, a massive cloudburst struck Chasoti village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 50 people and injuring 100 others. The disaster occurred midday when a large number of people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra, catching a large gathering of pilgrims off guard. A massive rescue operation was launched involving the Army, NDRF, and SDRF to locate the missing and provide medical aid to survivors in the remote region.
On September 27, a tragic stampede occurred during a political rally for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay. The incident took place at Velusamypuram in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, when large sections of the crowd surged towards Vijay in an attempt to catch a glimpse of his convoy after his arrival was delayed by nearly seven hours, leading to a stampede and crowd mismanagement. In the incident, 41 people were killed while over 100 others were injured.
Fifteen people were killed, and several others were injured after a car exploded on a busy street near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort in a terror incident on November 10. The blast came amid raids carried out by security agencies across the country as part of uncovering a larger terror network. Authorities have arrested several doctors and other individuals with terror links, and an investigation is underway.
At least nine people were killed, and 29 were injured after a blast at Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir, which was investigating the “white-collar” Faridabad terror module, late November 14. The accidental explosion occurred when personnel were extracting samples from the cache of explosives, the officials said.
On December 6, a massive blaze erupted at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, killing 25 people. Following the incident, the nightclub’s owners, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, fled to Thailand. Investigators revealed that the venue lacked mandatory fire safety equipment and had no proper emergency exits on either the ground floor or the deck, despite hosting a large number of patrons. The fire left people trapped, with little chance to escape. The police have said that the Luthra brothers were aware of the safety lapses but went ahead with the event regardless. The brothers arrested in Delhi on December 16, after being deported from Bangkok, are now facing trial.