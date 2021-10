Pack your bags! 10 best travel destinations for 2022 revealed, Cook Islands tops list

After staying home due to a covid-19 pandemic for a year, Lonely Planet has published its list of top destinations to discover in 2022. This year, the Cook Islands, a country in the South Pacific, took the first spot in the list of 10 best countries to visit next year.

Cook Islands

This year, the Cook Islands, a country in the South Pacific, has topped the list. It comprises 15 islands whose total land area is 240 square kilometres (93 sq mi). The Cook Islands' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) covers 1,960,027 square kilometres (756,771 sq mi) of the ocean.

Avarua, the capital of the Cook Islands is a small relaxed little town, which has a friendly feel, and you'll find shops, restaurants, and several worthwhile tourist attractions here. Snorkelling, fishing, hiking, and learning how to climb palm trees, is some of the activities that you must do on the island.

(Photograph:Twitter)