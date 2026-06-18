/'Owners worry less': Why Tesla is one of the hardest cars to steal

Insurance data confirms Tesla vehicles are some of the hardest cars to steal globally. With advanced security features like PIN to Drive, Sentry Mode cameras, and real-time GPS tracking, thieves face massive digital barriers that make stealing and hiding these cars extremely hard.
Insurance data consistently ranks Tesla as one of the least stolen vehicles in the United States. The Model 3 and Model Y experience theft claims at just three per cent of the national average.
Owners can activate a strict security feature requiring a unique four-digit code to start the vehicle. Even if thieves bypass the door locks, they cannot drive away without this personal number.
Tesla's integrated Sentry Mode continuously monitors the surrounding environment using multiple external cameras. The system flashes the headlights and displays a warning screen if someone approaches the parked car.
Every vehicle remains constantly connected to the official Tesla mobile app through a built-in cellular network. Owners and law enforcement can track the exact real-time location of the car if it is moved.
The digital electric drivetrain entirely eliminates the traditional ignition cylinders found in petrol-powered cars. Without physical wires to cross, conventional hotwiring techniques are completely useless against these modern vehicles.
The manufacturer maintains a constant digital connection to the vehicle through regular software updates. If a car is successfully taken, the company can remotely restrict features and assist authorities in tracking it.
The routine charging habits of electric vehicle owners also naturally deter opportunistic street thieves. Because drivers frequently park in secure, well-lit garages to charge overnight, the vehicles remain highly protected.