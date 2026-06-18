LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Owners worry less': Why Tesla is one of the hardest cars to steal

'Owners worry less': Why Tesla is one of the hardest cars to steal

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 14:07 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 14:07 IST

Insurance data confirms Tesla vehicles are some of the hardest cars to steal globally. With advanced security features like PIN to Drive, Sentry Mode cameras, and real-time GPS tracking, thieves face massive digital barriers that make stealing and hiding these cars extremely hard.

The Least Stolen Cars
1 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

The Least Stolen Cars

Insurance data consistently ranks Tesla as one of the least stolen vehicles in the United States. The Model 3 and Model Y experience theft claims at just three per cent of the national average.

The PIN to Drive Barrier
2 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

The PIN to Drive Barrier

Owners can activate a strict security feature requiring a unique four-digit code to start the vehicle. Even if thieves bypass the door locks, they cannot drive away without this personal number.

Sentry Mode Surveillance
3 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

Sentry Mode Surveillance

Tesla's integrated Sentry Mode continuously monitors the surrounding environment using multiple external cameras. The system flashes the headlights and displays a warning screen if someone approaches the parked car.

Live GPS Tracking
4 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

Live GPS Tracking

Every vehicle remains constantly connected to the official Tesla mobile app through a built-in cellular network. Owners and law enforcement can track the exact real-time location of the car if it is moved.

No Hotwiring Possible
5 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

No Hotwiring Possible

The digital electric drivetrain entirely eliminates the traditional ignition cylinders found in petrol-powered cars. Without physical wires to cross, conventional hotwiring techniques are completely useless against these modern vehicles.

Total Remote Control
6 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

Total Remote Control

The manufacturer maintains a constant digital connection to the vehicle through regular software updates. If a car is successfully taken, the company can remotely restrict features and assist authorities in tracking it.

Secure Parking Habits
7 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

Secure Parking Habits

The routine charging habits of electric vehicle owners also naturally deter opportunistic street thieves. Because drivers frequently park in secure, well-lit garages to charge overnight, the vehicles remain highly protected.

Trending Photo

Business Proposal to Crash Landing on You: These k-drama couples who deserve their own spin-offs
8

Business Proposal to Crash Landing on You: These k-drama couples who deserve their own spin-offs

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan T20Is

Ahead of Cocktail 2: Here's why the first film featuring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty still feels fresh after 14 years
8

Ahead of Cocktail 2: Here's why the first film featuring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty still feels fresh after 14 years

Why the F-22 body handles intense air pressure so well
5

Why the F-22 body handles intense air pressure so well

How the F-22 balances extreme speed with long-range fuel storage
5

How the F-22 balances extreme speed with long-range fuel storage