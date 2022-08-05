Over 579 killed due to torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan; Balochistan, the worst hit province

Pakistan has been facing the acute consequences of climate change. After braving extremely hot temperatures earlier this year that broke several records, it is the abnormal monsoon season that is wreaking havoc in the country. Since last month, the torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 549 people, with the neglected and imporverished region of Balochistan amongst the hardest hit. Reportedly, Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, received 305 per cent more rain than the annual average,

With the government lacking the resources to conduct the rescue operation and provide food as well as healthcare facilities, the problems have been compounded. Even big cities like Karachi are facing difficulties in managing the flood water.