/Over $1 million? How much does one US B-2 Bomber mission really cost?

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber costs around $2.1 billion per unit, making it one of the costliest military aircraft in history. Every time it takes off, the price tag doesn’t just stop at the aircraft — the mission costs add up rapidly.
The official estimate by the US Department of Defence places the operating cost at nearly $150,000 per flight hour. This includes fuel, maintenance, crew salaries, and logistical support.
A full B-2 mission can burn more than 50,000 gallons of jet fuel, depending on distance and refuelling needs. With fuel costs fluctuating, this could exceed $60,000 or more per mission.
Some B-2 missions last 36 to 44 hours nonstop, such as long-range sorties from the US to the Middle East or Pacific. These durations multiply the hourly costs, taking the total mission expense into the millions.
When all expenses are added, fuel, maintenance, mid-air refuelling, mission planning, and support aircraft, a full B-2 combat sortie or strategic show-of-force operation can cost between $3 million to $4 million.
After every mission, the aircraft undergoes extensive maintenance and stealth coating reapplication, which is labour-intensive and highly technical. This alone can cost hundreds of thousands per mission.
Despite the staggering price, the B-2’s ability to penetrate enemy defences, deliver nuclear or precision conventional payloads, and return undetected is considered invaluable by the US military — especially during times of global tension, like the current Iran-Israel situation.