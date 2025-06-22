LOGIN
Over $1 million? How much does one US B-2 Bomber mission really cost?

One of the most expensive aircraft ever built
1 / 7
(Photograph:Air Force Museum)

One of the most expensive aircraft ever built

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber costs around $2.1 billion per unit, making it one of the costliest military aircraft in history. Every time it takes off, the price tag doesn’t just stop at the aircraft — the mission costs add up rapidly.

Operating cost per hour
2 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Operating cost per hour

The official estimate by the US Department of Defence places the operating cost at nearly $150,000 per flight hour. This includes fuel, maintenance, crew salaries, and logistical support.

Fuel alone can cost over $60,000
3 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Fuel alone can cost over $60,000

A full B-2 mission can burn more than 50,000 gallons of jet fuel, depending on distance and refuelling needs. With fuel costs fluctuating, this could exceed $60,000 or more per mission.

Mission durations are extremely long
4 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Mission durations are extremely long

Some B-2 missions last 36 to 44 hours nonstop, such as long-range sorties from the US to the Middle East or Pacific. These durations multiply the hourly costs, taking the total mission expense into the millions.

A single mission can cost $3–4 million
5 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

A single mission can cost $3–4 million

When all expenses are added, fuel, maintenance, mid-air refuelling, mission planning, and support aircraft, a full B-2 combat sortie or strategic show-of-force operation can cost between $3 million to $4 million.

High maintenance costs post-flight
6 / 7
(Photograph:Air Force Museum)

High maintenance costs post-flight

After every mission, the aircraft undergoes extensive maintenance and stealth coating reapplication, which is labour-intensive and highly technical. This alone can cost hundreds of thousands per mission.

Strategic value outweighs cost
7 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Strategic value outweighs cost

Despite the staggering price, the B-2’s ability to penetrate enemy defences, deliver nuclear or precision conventional payloads, and return undetected is considered invaluable by the US military — especially during times of global tension, like the current Iran-Israel situation.

