Our picturesque natural world on Earth Day

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year, the theme of Earth Day, which is Wednesday, is a call to action is to halt the climate crisis and to preserve these landmarks for generations to come.
Let's take a look at spectacular views of the environment to celebrate Earth Day.:
Lava flows from the Stromboli volcano in Italy. Stromboli is a small island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, off the north coast of Sicily, containing Mount Stromboli, one of the three active volcanoes in Italy.
It is one of the eight Aeolian Islands, a volcanic arc north of Sicily.
(Photograph:Reuters)