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OTT releases this month (June 2026): Dhurandhar, Avatar- New titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 29, 2026, 21:07 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 21:07 IST

June 2026 is just around the corner. The sixth month is set to offer an exciting lineup of OTT releases that will keep everyone entertained. From spy thrillers like Dhurandhar: The Revenge to the highly anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash, there's something for everyone.

OTT releases this month (June 2026)
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(Photograph: X)

OTT releases this month (June 2026)

This month's OTT releases offer a wide range of entertainment-packed content. From the high-stakes action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge to James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, the sixth month of the year promises a compelling lineup for viewers.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge
2 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 4

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, this is a spy thriller that features Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. After killing Lyari's don Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part, he is on a mission to infiltrate Karachi's criminal terrorism.

Made in India: A Titan Story
3 / 9
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Made in India: A Titan Story

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 3

In the period drama, Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of JRD Tata, while Jim Sarbh portrays Xerxes Desai. Set in the 1970s and 80s pre-liberalised India, it explores how Xerxes Desai, mentored by JRD Tata, fought bureaucrats, sceptics, and smugglers.

Maa Behen
4 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Maa Behen

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 4

Suresh Triveni's crime comedy film stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Djarna. The narrative follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio who scramble to hide a dead body from their nosy neighbours.

Gullak Season 5
5 / 9
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Gullak Season 5

Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: June 5

The new season will return with the beloved Mishra family, who are navigating fresh dreams, new responsibilities, and everyday small-town moments.

Patriot
6 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Patriot

Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: June 5

The Malayalam action thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanam features Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and many more. It follows a defence expert and former JAG officer who goes on the run to expose politicians and corporate tycoons misusing a government defence spyware to spy on everyday citizens.

Brown
7 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Brown

Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: June 5

The gritty thriller is set in Kolkata. The show stars Karisma Kapoor as Rita Brown, an alcoholic detective struggling with her personal demons while hunting a serial killer.

Avatar: Fire and Ash
8 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 24

James Cameron's third instalment in the Avatar film series centres on the escalating conflict on Pandora as Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldaña) family encounter a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe.

The Bear season 5
9 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The Bear season 5

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar
Release Date: June 25

The fifth and final season follows Carmy's departure from the restaurant to focus on himself, leaving co-partners Sydney, Richie, and Natalie in charge.

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